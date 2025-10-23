Jason Kelce Isn't Taking Brandon Graham Route Back To Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles got one retired star back into the mix this week in Brandon Graham.
With the triumphant return of Graham and the Eagles' offensive line dealing with some injuries, unsurprisingly, the question was posed to fellow Philly legend, Jason Kelce, whether he would want to take a similar route back to town. He made it clear that he is not coming back on "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
"There's no considering, it is a firm decision," Jason said when asked by Travis. "Listen, if I wanted to and felt like I could, I would come back in a heartbeat. I sprained my calf jumping rope last year during the season. I knew my body can't do this...I would go out there and my body would crumble if I tried to play football at this point...
Jason Kelce isn't coming back
"Travis, I knew my body was done when it was done. And the moment I stopped, that following year, I'm spraining my calf jumping rope, I'm pulling pecs trying to bench press. I don't have it anymore and I'm very comfortable admitting that. And more so, the team doesn't need me. They have Cam Jurgens, a great center. They have multiple depth players."
Perfectly fair. Kelce retired after the 2023 season ended. A return out of the blue would be pretty wild at this point. Cam Jurgens is banged up right now -- as is a good chunk of the offensive line overall. But, don't expect to see Kelce donning an Eagles jersey in a game anytime soon.
Eagles fans already got one fan-favorite back this week in the form of Graham. That's enough for now. Graham's return also isn't the most shocking thing in the world because when he retired this past offseason he slightly left the door open for a return. The Eagles are very thin at the edge and a move just simply makes sense.
The 5-2 Eagles will take the field on Sunday against the New York Giants looking to build off of the Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings and get revenge against New York.