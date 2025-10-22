Eagles-Jets Trade Buzz Makes Perfect Sense
The Philadelphia Eagles are never afraid to bolster their roster and with the trade deadline fast approaching, now is the time to be on the lookout for more talent.
Philadelphia got Brandon Graham back this week and Jakorian Bennett also had his practice window open on Wednesday as he works his way back from the Injured Reserve. Both of these guys could be key contributors down the stretch. But, it's still looking around to see who else could be out there.
ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler shared a column on Wednesday highlighting what they are hearing ahead of the trade deadline while also listing the top 25 players who could be moved with potential landing spots. For the Eagles, a team that stood out was the New York Jets as Fowler and Bowen called Philadelphia a fit for both edge Jermaine Johnson II and cornerback Michael Carter II.
"The buzz: The Jets are not desperate to trade Johnson; good edge rushers are hard to find, and his $13.4 million salary for 2026 (a fifth-year option) is reasonable," Fowler said of Johnson. "But my sense after asking around is that New York would be more willing to part with Johnson than Will McDonald IV if it made any move at the position. Macdonald is in the third year of his rookie deal, whereas Johnson is in his fourth. And Johnson has garnered a bit of interest thus far...Team fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears."
Should the Eagles still look to make a move?
"The buzz: Among all of the Jets players implicated in trade rumors, Carter might have the best chance of actually getting dealt," Fowler said of Carter. "My understanding is there is interest in the slot corner. The Jets just picked up a corner in Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who has acquitted himself well while Carter has missed time in concussion protocol. Carter is 26 years old and could give a new team steady nickel presence. One obstacle to a trade is his $4 million injury guarantee that locks in on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. The new team must consider that...Team fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons."
The Jets are the lone winless team in the NFL with two guys who realistically could help the Eagles' two biggest holes. Both are under contract at least next year as well, although there is an out in Carter's contract. Targeting the Jets, and these two could be a shortcut to helping to fix both of Philadelphia's biggest issues in the second half of the season with the trade deadline coming on November 4th.
If there ever was a team for the Eagles to target right now, it would be the winless Jets.
