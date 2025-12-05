Jason Kelce Has Perfect Reaction To Eagles, Darius Slay Saga

It has been a bit of an odd week for the Philadelphia Eagles, but in a different way than the last few.

For weeks, drama was brewing with Philadelphia. There was negative noise left and right about AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, Kevin Patullo, and the offense in general. Negative headlines dominated the airwaves for weeks about this subject, regardless of a win or a loss by the Eagles.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

All of that seemingly has been put on the back burner this week ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, the story of the week has been old friend Darius Slay. By now, you've likely heard about the Pro Bowl corner. Slay was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers and then there reportedly was "mutual interest" in a reunion. Philadelphia tried to claim him, but the Buffalo Bills also claimed him and got him.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Slay would not be reporting to the Bills as he contemplates his future. Some have viewed this as a potential route for him to hit the market again and eventually land with the Eagles. We'll see. The Bills don't need to do anything at all. And Slay, himself, made it sound like he's actually considering hanging up his cleats. But at the very least, former Eagles star Jason Kelce had a perfect response on social media to the news.

Now, that's pretty funny. It's no secret that the Eagles have had some questions at corner all season. If that wasn't the case, then the Eagles wouldn't have acquired Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander ahead of the trade deadline.

Alexander is in limbo right now as he stepped away from the team to contemplate his own future.

Adoree' Jackson is the team's starting outside corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell. All of the Slay discourse makes sense because he is a fan-favorite and is a talented outside corner who helped Philadelphia for years. Jackson has turned things around of late, though. Plus, Jakorian Bennett is a depth option, too. Arguably, the Eagles are going to be alright at corner no matter what happens.

If Slay becomes available again, the Eagles absolutely should try for him, but the defense is in a solid spot overall.

More NFL: Darius Slay Addresses Eagles Elephant In The Room