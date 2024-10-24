Jordan Mailata Progressing From Hamstring Injury
PHILADELPHIA – The crutches Jordan Mailata needed to get around in the days following his hamstring injury on Oct. 13 were nowhere to be found. That’s a good sign.
The left tackle is still going to miss the next three games, but the target date to return remains Nov. 14 when the Washington Commanders visit Lincoln Financial Field for a Thursday night NFC East showdown.
He will have missed the mandatory four games required by his stay on injured reserve at that point, which means no Mailata for the Bengals on Sunday, the Jaguars the following week, and the Cowboys after that.
During Wednesday’s locker room availability, the Eagles’ left tackle was resting comfortably on a sofa in the back of the locker room where his locker is the last on in a long row of them. Seated next to him was fellow offensive lineman Darian Kinnard..
Mailata was wearing a sleeve over his entire left leg. And it was a really big sleeve as you would expect for someone like Malata who is really big at 6-8 and listed at 365, but probably is closer to 380.
“It’s tight,” he said when asked how his hamstring felt.
Mailata said he believed the injury had been building through the course of the game against the Cleveland Browns coming out of the bye week. He said he felt something twinge on the game's first field goal, Jake Elliott’s 49-yard connection nearly two minutes into the second quarter. He didn’t think anything of it.
He felt it again when he tried to track down Rodney McLeod after Myle Garrett blocked a field goal late in the first half and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. Again, Mailata wasn’t concerned.
Late in the game, however, when he was trying to make an extra block at the second level on a running play, he felt it go, saying, “he felt like he had been shot.”
That is a common feeling for hamstring injuries. The Eagles delivered treatment and therapy right away. Again, something common for an NFL team when any of their players get hurt.
The Eagles could also be down Mekhi Becton on Sunday as he goes through concussion protocol. So, the Eagles will line up with Tyler Steen at right guard in that case with Fred Johnson on track to start his second straight game and third this season.
“It’s been a new set of guys every game for a few consecutive games now,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts. “We’re finding our rhythm in that. Fred’s doing a really good job. He’s attentive. He’s all ears. And he’s got a ton of guys to help him next to him. It’s no different than having a new set of guy out wide out there. You find way to adjust and overcome.”
The adjusting without Mailata may last beyond Nov. 14 because hamstrings are tricky muscles and even if must be 110 percent ready to return otherwise the risk of doing further damage cannot be discounted.
Look at what happened with Mike Evans in Tampa. The Bucs receiver tried to play through one and hurt it even further and is now out until after Tampa’s Week 11 bye at the earliest.
The Eagles were cautious when A.J. Brown had a hamstring injury, sitting him for three games then through their bye week. Tight end Dallas Goedert also went out against the Browns with a hamstring injury. He isn’t on IR, but he missed last week’s game against the Giants and did not practice on Wednesday. He looks like a long shot to play on Sunday.
Sitting Mailata for the Nov. 14 game against Washington can’t be ruled out, especially because the Eagles would have 10 days off after that game before hitting the road again for back-to-back trips to Los Angeles and Baltimore.
