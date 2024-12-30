Kenny Pickett Savors "Special" Moment In Helping Eagles Clinch Division Title
PHILADELPHIA – Darius Slay put on his doctor hat and declared that Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett played Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with broken ribs. Slay is a heckuva cornerback but he isn’t a doctor, so who knows how true that is?
Head coach Nick Sirianni would never reveal such details, but it was clear that Pickett’s ribs ached during the week when he was trying out flak jackets with more padding.
Broken or not, go ahead and admit it was a courageous effort by the Eagles backup quarterback, pressed into action for a concussed Jalen Hurts. It might be hard for many who showed up on my social media timelines calling Pickett unspeakable names, but give credit where credit is due.
“People always forget Kenny was a starting quarterback in this league and won a lot of games with Pittsburgh before,” said cornerback Darius Slay. “He did great things (Sunday) and let you all know he’s still here. Some great throws from Kenny. He had broken ribs a little bit.
“To see him out there competing like that. ...For (Pickett) to come out and do that stuff showed how tough he is and how much he cares about his team, he put us in a great position to win and we appreciate it.”
Pickett played as long as he could, finally departing early in the third quarter and handing the controls and a 24-7 lead to third-string QB Tanner McKee, who tacked on 17 more points in the Eagles’ 41-7 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys to clinch the NFC East.
“I just wanted to come in and do my part,” he said. “I talked to the quarterbacks on the way out in the tunnel before warmups, I said just win at all costs. That’s all I care about. All I wanted to do was get the win for the team, for the city, keep the momentum going that we’ve had. We’ve had a really good season so far and I wanted to keep that going and do my part.”
He left after an efficient line of 10-for-15 passing with 143 yards, a 22-yard touchdown pass, and a 1-yard touchdown run. Pickett’s tush-push TD was a gutsy call since he had been denied on the previous attempt and only two seconds were left in the first half. It was those back-to-back tush pushes when Pickett felt his ribs act up.
“The sneaks were a little tough early on with all the weight on top of you and there were a couple hits afterward that were tough, but it’s part of the game,” he said. “It’s why we love the game and do anything to win.”
It took Pickett a few series to find his groove, but that wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for a typically slow-starting Eagles offense.
Two of his best throws may have come on the same drive, and both on third down. The first was a 34-yard completion to Grant Calcaterra on third-and-eight from the Eagles’ 46. Pickett’s protection broke down, but he climbed the pocket, rolled right, and threw it.
“The scramble drill to Grant was great,” he said. “He did a good job of seeing me escape the pocket and wheeling up the field. I just wanted to give him a chance to make a play and he made a helluva play.”
The next one was third-and-12 from the Cowboys’ 22. He dropped a dime to DeVonta Smith near the out of bounds line for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead. That kickstarted a run of 34 unanswered points by Philly.
“Smitty on the third down we got zero (coverage),” said Pickett. “That’ a great look for that play. We got the right protection. I just had to buy a little bit of time in the pocket and let him work his release then I just put it up for him. He got his feet in and did the rest. Two great plays for us.”
Kenny Gainwell did an excellent job picking up a blitzer to give Pickett that extra second for Smith to work his release.
Afterward, Pickett didn’t immediately leave the field. He looked around thinking about the moment, and how he played a big hand in helping the Eagles get back on the winning track and clinch the Eagles’ second division title in three years.
He had seen so many of them while growing up a huge Eagles fan in a New Jersey beach town. He had been to so many games with his father, and this was a special moment for him.
“I stood out there on the field, I’m sure there’s a kid dreaming about playing for the Eagles, doing things that we went out and did (Sunday),” he said. “It’s incredibly special. I had a lot of family here. My dad, especially. He was the one who took me to all the games, and we have great memories together watching (Donovan) McNabb, (Brian) Westbrook back when I was really young, so it’s pretty cool.”
