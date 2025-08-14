Lane Johnson Touts Teammates, Talks Dog Days Of Training Camp At Age 35
PHILADELPHIA – Lane Johnson was asked about everybody up and down the Eagles’ offensive line.
“He’s having his best training camp,” the right tackle said about Brett Toth.
“Tyler is having an unbelievable camp,” Johnson said about Tyler Steen.
“Myles (Hinton) and Cam (Willliams) came a long way with their set lines since they got here,” he said about the rookie third-day draft picks. “They weren’t used to I guess bursting off the line of scrimmage as much as we do here that they did in college.”
“Hollin (Pierce), he’s had a great couple past days,” said Johnson. “I think he made some steps in the game, but the thing is he’s learning stuff that maybe he messed up in practice and is able to fix in a game. That’s what you’re looking for is guys who are able to fix their mistakes and play the next play.”
Eventually, Johnson was asked about Johnson. These are the dog days of camp. It’s mid-August, and it’s what it’s supposed to be in mid-August weather-wise – unforgivable steaming hot. Johnson is 35 and in his 13th training camp.
Lane Johnson Feels Good in Year 13
“I feel good,” he said. “It gets confusing when you don’t have the same guys in the room and the music, you realize you don’t recognize the music anymore. We’re in a different place and time, so I’m adjusting to that.”
What he doesn’t have to adjust to is competition. That is what he loves. Still.
“I’m still enjoying being here with the guys, battling,” he said. “This is really the toughest part of a football season, right at the beginning, back-to-back, gameday every day, but I feel good. No really bumps or bruises, so feeling good for the circumstances.”
Then it was on to other teammates.
Which edge rusher is standing out?
“I told you before the season, Josh (Uche),” he said, then ang the praises of Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith before getting to Moro Ojomo.
“Moro, I think, is really doing well,” said Johnson. “Obviously, JC (Jalen Carter) is who he is, but Moro is probably one of the more slept on guys, but take it from me, man, he’s the real deal, works his tail off, probably one of the hardest workers we have.”
Matt Pryor was next. He and Johnson played together early in Pryor’s career, when Pryor was drafted to Philly in 2018, so Johnson was asked how different Pryor is now from then.
“I think he’s two or three babies in now, so he’s maybe a little bit more serious than he was in his younger years, but yeah, man, he’s such a big body,” he said. “Pryor is a lot different here than the first (go) round. I’m excited for him and motivated for him to keep doing what he’s doing.”
