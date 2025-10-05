Eagles Today

Latest Eagles-Dolphins Trade Speculation Makes Sense For Philadelphia

The Eagles could be the perfect trade fit for a star edge rusher...

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten off to a good start this year, but they were upset by the Denver Broncos in Week 5 to move their record to 4-1 on the season. While the Eagles' roster has been good, they have a few weak points.

One of the biggest weak points on the roster is pass rush. The Eagles have only recorded seven sacks through five weeks, including two in Week 5. They could hit the trade block to fill this roster hole.

Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently listed Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb as one of the top trade candidates of the season and suggested the Eagles could be a potential fit.

Eagles would be the perfect trade fit for Dolphins star Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chub
Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) takes the field for a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Bradley Chubb has always been a productive player and a good pass rusher, but he's never stayed consistently healthy, and it's just baffling that the Miami Dolphins gave up a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos a couple of seasons ago to trade for him," Scataglia wrote. "The Dolphins are trending toward a full rebuild in the near future, so they should look to get what they can for Chubb. He's got three sacks on the year thus far and could be a very solid addition for a team in need of some above-average pass rush help.

"The Broncos were able to flip that first-rounder in the trade that landed them Sean Payton and now have the best EDGE duo in the NFL in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, so it is safe to say the Dolphins lost this trade."

Chubb has been very good this year, recording four sacks and a forced fumble through five games for the Dolphins. He would be a huge upgrade for the Eagles' front seven that's struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Dolphins have every reason in the world to trade Chubb. He's returning from an injury in 2024 and already seems to be back to his old self. If he continues at this rate, there's a chance he can break double digit sacks on the season for the third time in his career.

This would be a very useful force for the Eagles. If Philadelphia can make a deal happen, it should go after it.

