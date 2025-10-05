Steelers-Eagles Trade Speculation Heating Up As Drama Stirs In Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly been the best team in football this year. They're the reigning Super Bowl champions and have jumped out to a 4-0 start on the season. Philadelphia might have lost some players in the offseason, but the talent, depth, and coaching ability is still as good as any team in football.
But the Eagles have some drama catching up to them. Superstar wide receiver AJ Brown doesn't seem happy with his situation in Philadelphia. The Eagles are relying heavily on the run and rarely throwing any passes of meaning. When Brown gets targeted, it's not meaningful. His production is much different than it's been in years past.
At this rate, there's a chance he requests a trade. There's growing speculation that the Eagles could explore this idea in the coming weeks.
Jarrett Bailey of Sporting News recently listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential trade fit for Brown if the Eagles opt to trade him at some point this year.
Steelers at center of growing AJ Brown trade speculation
"The Steelers have been searching for a WR2 for nearly two calendar years. They traded Diontae Johnson in March of 2024 and failed to find a true No. 2 to complement George Pickens," Bailey wrote. "They then landed Brown's college teammate DK Metcalf this past March and then traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, but have yet to find a No. 2 to put opposite Metcalf. Bringing in Brown to reunite the Ole Miss duo would certainly give Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh a much more dynamic offense."
The Steelers could make a huge move by adding Brown. They took a leap of faith when they added DK Metcalf in the offseason, but they don't have a solid No. 2 wide receiver. Adding Brown would fix this problem in the best way possible.
But the Eagles shouldn't explore this idea unless Brown demands it. The relationship might be beginning to strain, but there are a lot of different ways the Eagles could solve this problem that doesn't end up with the star pass catcher off the team.
Replacing Brown wouldn't be easy. The Eagles should exhaust all possible options before trading him. But if they end up exploring that idea, the Steelers could be one of the best fits.
More NFL: 3 Huge Predictions For Week 5 Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Denver Broncos