LeSean McCoy Will Retire an Eagle

The franchise's all-time leading rusher will be honored during the Eagles-Chiefs game on Sunday, and talk to reporters on Friday

PHILADELPHIA - One of the best running backs in franchise history will officially retire as a member of the Eagles on Friday.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, LeSean McCoy is the franchise's all-time leading rusher. He will call it a career at the NovaCare Complex Friday morning and then be honored in front of fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs visit.

McCoy, of course, spent his prime seasons playing for Reid with the Eagles from 2009-2012 and he also played for the future Hall of Fame coach in Kansas City during the 2019 season where he earned the first of two consecutive Super Bowl rings.

McCoy finished his career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

“LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.

“LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that’s what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week.

"He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday.”

Originally a second-round selection (No. 53 overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, the Harrisburg, PA, native spent 12 seasons in the NFL, amassing 15,000 scrimmage yards (11,102 rushing; 3,898 receiving) and 89 total touchdowns (73 rushing; 16 receiving) in 170 regular-season games.

McCoy spent his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles (2009-14) where he currently ranks first in franchise history when it comes to rushing yards (6,792), second in rushing attempts (1,461), third in rushing touchdowns (44), and third in rushing average (4.7).

He led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards (the Eagles' single-season franchise record) and 2,146 scrimmage yards in 2013, and 17 rushing touchdowns (also a single-season franchise record) in 2011.

McCoy was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Decade Team. He had 23 career 100-plus yard rushing games in his Philadelphia tenure (second all-time), with the high-water mark being a 217-yard rushing performance against Detroit on Dec. 8, 2013.

From 2009-19, McCoy ranked second among all active running backs in rushing yards (11,071) and rushing touchdowns (73).

