Major Browns Haul Can Be Traced Back To Eagles' Education

Andrew Berry's blockbuster draft trade had Howie Roseman's fingerprints all over it.

John McMullen

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The reaction came swiftly, and the thought around the league was that Cleveland GM Andrew Berry took rookie Jacksonville personnel man James Gladstone to school on Thursday night.

The Browns dropped down three spots from No. 2 to No. 5 and gained a 2026 first-round pick for doing so.

The full trade was as follows:

The Jags got a great player, arguably the best in the draft, in Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, while the Brows ended up with Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

However, the haul that the Jags had to surrender to get Hunter was enormous. Former Eagles president Joe Banner immediately called it one of the worst deals in Jacksonville history.

Analytics expert Warren Sharp noted that even if the Jags won the Super Bowl next season, the 32nd pick in the first round would "win the trade" based on any commonly used trade chart.

The deal had all the earmarks of how well-regarded Eagles GM Howie Roseman often takes advantage of what he regards as a market inefficiency around the league in future draft picks.

Most organizations still regard the bird in hand (current picks) as more valuable than the same level of pick in future years.

It's no coincidence that Berry worked under Roseman as the Eagles' vice president of football operations in 2019.

The other Eagles-like part to the trade was when Cleveland made its selection, it came in the trenches with Graham.

