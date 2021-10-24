Miles Sanders Leaves Game in Las Vegas with Injury

LAS VEGAS – Miles Sanders had to be helped off the field with 1:28 left to play in the first quarter in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Eagles running wasn’t putting any weight on his right leg. He went to the medical tent the shortly after was taken by cart into the locker room.

Sanders appeared to be injured after taking a screen pass and being tackled behind the line of scrimmage for a three-yard loss.

He stayed on the field for several minutes as his teammates kneeled around him.

Sanders had been mostly an afterthought in the offense during the first six weeks, though he still had 57 carries for 270 yards with 18 catches for 121 yards. He was, however, still without a touchdown this season after getting 12 in his first two years.

The Eagles fed the ball early to their star running back, giving it to him five times for 25 yards on their opening possession, which ended in a 13-yard touchdown throw from Jalen Hurts to rookie running back Kenny Gainwell.

The score gave Philadelphia a 7-0 lead with 11:01 to play in the opening quarter.

If Sanders cannot return, the Eagles have two running backs active for the game – Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Scott has played sparingly this season, earning just four snaps in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas would eventually tie the score on an 18-yard TD throw from Derek Carr to Foster Moreau with 11:14 to go in the second quarter. Moreau was covered on the pay by Eagles safety Marcus Epps. It was Moreau's second TD of the season.

