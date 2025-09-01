Eagles' Monday Injury Report: Landon Dickerson Pops Up With New Injury
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles’ first injury report of the 2025 season was released on Monday, with the headline being three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson being unable to participate.
However, the injury listed for Dickerson was a back issue, not the meniscus tear in his right knee that required surgery on Aug. 13.
Dickerson had practiced in the two post-cutdown sessions for Philadelphia last week on Wednesday and Thursday, and was again working during Sunday’s session.
Dickerson was not at the start of practice open to reporters Monday afternoon, with veteran Brett Toth handling the left guard snaps in combo drills with left tackle Jordan Mailata.
The Eagles have one more practice and a walkthrough on Wednesday before Thursday night’s opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
If Dickerson is unable to go against the Cowboys, Toth is expected to get the start, with rookie Drew Kendall likely being the next man up. Veteran Matt Pryor could also be in play as a game-day backup, and Kenyon Green is also on the 53-man roster as potential help if offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland needs it.
The only other Eagles’ player listed as a non-participant Monday was backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who is dealing with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand.
McKee was at the session, however, and taking some ghost reps in individual work, but is still not using his right hand. It’s basically just the Stanford product keeping his mechanics as clean as possible.
Recent trade acquisition Sam Howell is expected to back up Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys, and if the Eagles want a QB3 against Dallas, they would either have to elevate rookie Kyle McCord from the practice squad for the game or promote McCord to the 53.
Rookie Remains Limited
Rookie safety Drew Mukuba is practicing but remains limited due to his hamstring injury. Edge defender Josh Uche is also limited with a groin injury.
The Eagles currently only have three safeties on the roster, with either veteran Marcus Epps or Andre' Sam being elevation candidates from the PS>
Second-team All-Pro Jalen Carter was listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue but was a full participant and seen in the locker room after practice with no discernible issues.