Myles Garrett Sounds Open To Eagles Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles don't need to worry about anything other than the Super Bowl right now.
The big game is just three days away now but there already has been some chatter about what the team could do afterward in free agency or on the trade market. Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett shocked the football world recently with a trade request.
He announced he wants to join a contender. Immediately after his request, people started to speculate about what a deal could look like for pretty much every team. Unsurprisingly, the Eagles were brought up. Someone even asked Howie Roseman about Garrett, but he side-stepped the question.
Garrett was at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl on Wednesday and joined Zach Gelb on "The Zach Gelb Show" and said Philadephia would be a "hell of a destination."
"I'm not going to stay too attached to any one team at this point," Garrett said. "I know my fate really isn't in my hands, but it would be a hell of a destination."
Cleveland has hinted that it isn't open to trading Garrett away, but if things change, it certainly sounds like he would be open to the Eagles. It's not hard to see why. He said he wants to join a contender and the Eagles now are just days away from a chance at history against the Kansas City Chiefs. Once the Super Bowl ends, this topic surely will be brought back up.
