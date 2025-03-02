Myles Garrett To Eagles? What Blockbuster Could Cost Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most aggressive front offices in the National Football League so obviously winning the Super Bowl isn't going to stop them from looking for ways to add talent.
That could be the case with some other teams, but not the Eagles. Since before the Super Bowl even took place, Philadelphia has been linked to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. He requested a trade from Cleveland and so the Eagles have continuously been floated as a fit.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles have "real" interest in Garrett, but if they were to bring him in that could bmeansome of the team's top free agents won't be brought back.
"How would the Eagles come up with room to fit Garrett? By letting some key members of their Super Bowl-winning group walk," Russini said. "Linebacker Zack Baun was a free-agent gem Roseman found last offseason, but he is now poised to cash in. Baun, edge rusher Josh Sweat, DT Milton Williams, and guard Mekhi Becton headline Philly’s free agent class, and bringing all or even some of them back could prove challenging, especially if Garrett enters the picture — and you can be certain Roseman will have Philly in the conversation for Garrett."
Baun, Sweat, Williams, and Becton all played big roles in the team's trip to Super Bowl LIX. It would be hard to keep all four, but it would also be tough to lose all four after a great year. If the Eagles could somehow land Garrett, that would make things better, but it's clear there are a lot of hard decisions on the way.
What doesn't make things easier is the fact that Cleveland -- at least publicly -- has been adamant that it doesn't want to move Garrett.
