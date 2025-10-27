Nakobe Dean Feels Great, Role Increasing At Expense Of Eagles Rookie
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean’s playing time is on the rise. The Eagles linebacker played 33 defensive snaps in Sunday’s 38-20 win over the New York Giants, a week after getting 31 against the Vikings in a 28-22 win.
There are 11 guys on defense wearing helmets, but it’s always easy to spot Dean. He’s the one flying to the ball on a seek-and-destroy mission on every play. His brutally physical and violent way of playing the game, combined with being just 5-11, 230 pounds, is probably why he is prone to injury. When healthy, though, there’s no one fiercer on the Eagles’ defense.
“I look at myself as one of the most physical guys on the team, but it comes down to mindset, it comes down to want-to,” he said after making five tackles on Sunday. “Every single one of us have it in our bodies to be physical, but it comes down to wanting to be physical, wanting to hit, and then executing at a high level.”
Dean helped set the tone from a physical perspective in the win. It was something he couldn’t do in the two teams’ previous matchup on Oct. 9 in a 34-17 loss to New York, because he played just six special teams snaps after being activated from the PUP list as he continued rehabbing from the torn patellar tendon suffered on Jan. 12 in a playoff win over the Packers.
Nakobe Dean Reveals Superpower
“My role is about wanting to do my job,” he said. “I feel like, no matter what, I feel like, if God gave me some superpowers, it would be discernment and making those around me better. So, that’s my thing. I’m trying to make sure that I’m doing great things, but making those around me better also.”
Physically, he added, “I feel great.”
Dean said his message to his defensive teammates before playing the Vikings was to have fun. That is happening.
"I feel like we’re back to having fun, a lot of fun," he said. "I feel like we continued it from last week. As the season goes, the better it gets. I feel we’re getting our swagger back slowly but surely."
The downside of a bigger role for Dean likely means a smaller one for Jihaad Campbell. The rookie played a season-low 21 snaps, with some on the edge. Campbell might even get wedged out from the edge when Nolan Smith returns after the bye week, as expected, and Brandon Graham takes some plays, too.
“Always great to have him on the field,” said head coach Nick Sirianni during his Monday day-after-game news conference. “Guys love playing with and for Nakobe …It's great to have him back on the field contributing. Obviously, he's been very important for us for the past four years, and again, works his butt off, always constantly preparing, doing all the necessary things that getting better requires. Just love having him back and ready to go.”
