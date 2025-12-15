Eagles Defense Hits 75-Year Milestone Against Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense put on a show on Sunday.

Philadelphia, after three straight losses, needed something to go its way. On Sunday, everything was in favor of the Eagles. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had 175 yards and three touchdowns. Saquon Barkley had 78 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dallas Goedert had two touchdowns -- raising his season total to a new career high of nine. AJ Brown had a touchdown himself. The offense was working, and the Eagles won 31-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As good as the offense was, the defense was even better. In fact, the Eagles' defense made 70-year history. Philadelphia allowed just 75 total yards to the Raiders. The Eagles announced on Monday that this was the fewest yards allowed by an Eagles defense since 1955.

Nakobe Dean led the way for the Eagles' defense. He had eight total tackles, including two for a loss and led all players in the contest with a 93.5 Pro Football Focus grade. Zack Baun had four tackles and an interception en route to an 89.6 PFF grade.

The Eagles are making progress

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles racked up four sacks in the win, including two from Brandon Graham. Moro Ojomo and Nolan Smith each got sacks in the win as well.

At the end of the day, the Eagles' offense has gotten a lot of flak this season. The Eagles need the offense to play well, but if the defense can play this well week in and week out, they are going to be just fine by the time the playoffs get here. The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East right now and are a win -- or Dallas Cowboys loss -- away from clinching. There has been so much negative noise out there this season that you'd think Philadelphia was in a worse position. But, this is a first-place team with one of the top overall defenses in football. This team is going to be dangerous in the postseason.

More NFL: Eagles’ Road To Playoffs Just Got Easier