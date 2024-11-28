New Eagles Edge Rusher Is 'Ready To Win, Too'
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a lot to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day for the Philadelphia Eagles, who can take a short break to have a little turkey with the understanding they are 9-2 entering Sunday’s showdown with the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens.
The playoffs are virtually assured and the Eagles have known nothing else in the Nick Sirianni era.
The most thankful Eagle happens to be the newest one, edge rusher Chuck Harris (he prefers Chuck over Charles), who was claimed off waivers from the moribund Carolina Panthers earlier this week in response to Brandon Graham’s season-ending torn triceps suffered during the 37-20 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.
In one short 24-hour period, Harris went from 3-8 to unemployed to 9-2 with a chance to contribute to one of the best teams in the NFL down the stretch of the season.
Asked how it all worked out Harris said “Like this,” pointing to a wild smile on his face.
Harris, a 2017 first-round pick by Miami at No. 22 overall, the same year the Eagles selected Derek Barnett eight spots earlier, participated in his first practice with the Eagles on Wednesday and is one of several bodies Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman brought in to help alleviate not only the loss of Graham but also Bryce Huff, who is out indefinitely after wrist surgery.
There are no guarantees but Harris’ experience – he’s played in 99 career NFL games with 19 ½ sacks – makes him the most likely new addition to get up to speed quickly over recent practice squad signees Tarron Jackson, Ochaun Mathis, and K.J. Henry.
The goal is 10 to 15 snaps to supplement the trio of Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt, which will do the heavy lifting.
“We haven’t gotten that far,” Harris said when asked about his role. “Right now, I’m just trying to get the playbook down, try to get a feel for the other guys … We’ll detail that (eventually), and everything will play out like it plays out … They already got the ball rolling. I’m trying to be an assistance to that, not a hindrance.”
Harris is confident in his ability to help, though.
“Shoot, I don’t want to take away anything the team’s already been doing,” Harris said. “I feel like I’m the perfect fit. Get off the ball, get to the quarterback, being physical in the run.”
And don’t underestimate the mental aspect of jumping from a potential worst to a potential first.
“The morale, across the board,” Harris said when asked what the difference is in Philadelphia. “That’s not me talking bad about any other team or former organizations. It’s just when you get somewhere where winning is a part of the culture, it just rubs off on you.
“You’re ready to win too.”