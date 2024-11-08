New Team, New View Of NFC East Rivalry For Eagles Superstar
PHILADELPHIA – Saquon Barkley is familiar with NFC East rivalries, except now the Eagles running back is seeing it from another side. After six years with the New York Giants, his view has shifted about 90 miles to the south.
“They all hate each other (in the division), let’s be honest,” he said. “I would say Giants hate Eagles; Eagles hate Dallas. I’ve never been with Dallas, and I don’t plan on bouncing around the NFC East. I don’t really know (the Cowboys’) opinion and I don’t know Washington, but when I was in New York you hated every team in the NFC East, and here you hate every team in the NFC East.”
The Eagles will venture into Dallas on Sunday (4:25 p.m./CBS) for the first of two games against the Cowboys this season.
Barkley said he felt the “hate Dallas” vibes eminating from Eagles fans during the team’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field during training camp. He said he noticed a fan wearing a Cowboys jersey and the boos that serenaded that particular fan.
“I definitely became more aware of the hate,” he said. “You can see that, but for us, we understand the magnitude of the game, especially there. I’ve been a part of it. Obviously not here, but going against Dallas. We know how important it is for us to go out and get a win and how much it would mean to the fans, but we have a great thing going right now in our season and we want to keep that going.”
The Eagles have won four straight to reach 6-2, but winning in Dallas has been something neither the Eagles nor Barkley have experienced much - for Barkley, not at all.
He has never won a game there, going 0-5. His new team hasn’t won there since the 2017 season, going 0-6 since then at Jerry’s World, losing by an average of 16.5 points per game.
Not many teams had won in Dallas the previous two seasons, but the Cowboys had their 16-game home winning streak ended by the Saints on Sept. 15 in a lopsided 44-19 loss to a New Orleans team that has lost seven straight, with the Eagles starting the Saints’ slide a week later with a 15-12 win.
Barkley’s best game there was in his second season back in 2019 when he ran 11 times for 120 yards and caught four passes for 19 yards, but the Giants were thumped anyway, 35-17. His lone touchdown at AT&T Stadium came two years ago.
The only time the Giants beat the Cowboys during Barkley’s six seasons in New York was 2020, but he was on injured reserve that season after tearing his ACL.
“When I was in New York, Dallas was a good team,” he said. “Dallas and Philly have been the teams in the NFC East. We had that one (playoff) year when I was in New York, but they have a lot of talent.
“They’ve been one of the most talented teams in recent years and I don’t know if you can say the same thing of when we in New York we were that way. I’d say that’s why (Dallas is tough to beat in Dallas) probably.”
Barkley, who is second in the league in rushing with 925 yards and has scored eight touchdowns, thinks this could be the year he wins for the first time in Dallas and the Eagles snap their losing streak there.
“I think we match (Dallas') talent here or even have more, in my opinion,” he said. “So, hopefully it’s a different outcome.”
