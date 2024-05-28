Newly-Signed Safety Called Eagles' Top 'Bounce-Back' Candidate In 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have had a busy offseason, to say the least.
Philadelphia entered the offseason with a clear goal to bolster the secondary after a surprisingly down 2023 season. The Eagles struggled on the defensive side of the football last season and it was a major reason why they finished the season on a sour note.
The Eagles clearly realize this and have spent the offseason looking for ways to add more help on defense and have done so through free agency and the National Football League Draft.
One player who the Eagles brought back in free agency is veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after spending the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in just three regular-season games due to injuries but should be ready to go in 2024 and even was called the Eagles' top "bounce-back" candidate by Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker.
"With the Eagles adding two cornerbacks with their top two draft picks, it’s probably not a great omen for their thoughts on Darius Slay and James Bradberry, both of whom are over 30 years old and declined last year," Locker said. "Quietly, though, Philly reunited with Gardner-Johnson, which should provide a boost to a secondary that was torn apart last year.
"Gardner-Johnson played only 291 snaps in 2023 because of a torn pec, and his late-season return was a mixed bag. The safety was a weak link in the Lions’ conference championship loss to the (San Francisco 49ers), with a 33.9 overall grade. Part of why Gardner-Johnson wasn’t as good last year was his diminished pass rush, with his 50.7 grade in that department a career low by a landslide. Then again, it’s encouraging that his coverage grade remained consistent based on years past. If Vic Fangio deploys CGJ more as a blitzer, he should have a better 2024."
In 2022, Gardner-Johnson shined with the Eagles and was tied for the league lead in interceptions with six. If he could return to that level of play, he will give Philadelphia a significant boost.
