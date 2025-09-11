Next Move For Eagles After Tank Bigsby Trade
The biggest question for the Philadelphia Eagles is always who is the next addition going to be?
Philadelphia operates at a break-neck speed and there is always another move coming. We can sit here and speculate about who would make sense and stuff of that nature -- like with Za'Darius Smith -- but most of the time, Howie Roseman does something one saw coming. That was the case with Tank Bigsby and John Metchie III.
The Eagles are always looking for more and the move that still makes the most sense is adding another cornerback into the mix. Even if it is on the practice squad, a corner still makes sense for Philadelphia due to all of the questions around the position group as a whole.
So, what will the next move be?
Here's one move that makes too much sense at this point:
Will the Eagles add another corner?
Mike Hilton - Most Recent Team: Miami Dolphins
The Eagles recently had a workout with Hilton. He signed with the Dolphins in July and then was released before the season started. He's an eight-year NFL veteran heading into his ninth season whenever he lands somewhere. The Eagles got a look at him so move isn't out of the realm of possibility.
Smith noted this week he was close to signing with the Eagles before Week 1 but waited. This could be an example of the Eagles giving their cornerback room another chance to see what they can do before adding reinforcements. That's speculation, would be plausible. Hilton is a veteran but could he help the team right now? Maybe the Eagles want a bigger sample size to judge their current room on before making that call. If the Eagles are going to make a move, there aren't many better options out there in free agency right now. But, again, this is Roseman we're talking about. This move is one that makes sense seeing as they just had a workout. But, if he's going to add, maybe he'll find someone no one even knew was on the trade block.
