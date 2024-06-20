Eagles Today

NFL Continues To Liberalize IR Rules

As many as 10 players can now be designated to return from IR for playoff teams.

John McMullen

Eagles GM Howie Roseman
Eagles GM Howie Roseman / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL has informed the Players Association of changes to the 2024 injured reserve rules.

Teams will again have eight designations for injured players to return during the regular season and that will now be supplemented with two additional designations for teams in the postseason.

If a playoff team has not used up its eight designations in the regular season, it will carry the remaining slots into the postseason so that its total allocation for the season is 10. 

Players can also be designated to return from the injured reserve list two times, including the postseason. Placing anyone on the list for a third time would mean their season would be over.

Previously, a proposal to change the IR rules from Detroit was also implemented for the 2024 season.

For the first time teams will be allowed to place two players on IR at the initial cutdown to 53 and still bring them back at some point in the regular season.

Previously, a player had to be placed on the initial 53 to be eligible for activation from IR.

Players on IR are required to miss four games (not four weeks) before returning from the list.

The loosening of the rules has increased the strategy for GMs like the Eagles' Howie Roseman in the initial cutdown to 53, Adding two more potential spots for IR candidates who may be banged up in training camp will open yet another avenue to keep more players away from potential waiver claims.

