When We Will Know More About Eagles, Darius Slay Rumors

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you've likely heard that old friend Darius Slay is out there for the taking.

Slay played five seasons with the Eagles from 2020 through the 2024 season. He earned three Pro Bowl nods over that stretch, helped the team en route to the Super Bowl LIX win last season, and took young corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean under his wing.

With cornerback questions all season to this point, it's not surprising that a faction of the fanbase has been clamoring for a Slay reunion since it was announced on Tuesday that him and the Pittsburgh Steelers were "mutually" parting ways. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported that there's "mutual interest" in a reunion.

Will Darius Slay return to the Eagles in the near future?

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) extends to catch a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

So, when will the Eagles fanbase learn more? It shouldn't be long. Slay has to go through the waiver wire process because of the fact that the trade deadline is behind us now. The waiver wire process is 24 hours for the most part. The Steelers announced on Tuesday that Slay has been waived by the franchise. With that being said, we should know by the end of the day on Wednesday if he has been claimed, if Pittsburgh filed to the league office by the end of the day on Tuesday.

If Slay goes unclaimed, then he comes a free agent and can sign with any team at any time.

Clark's report about "mutual interest" between the two sides certainly makes the idea of a reunion sound possible.

So, again, for timing purposes, it all depends on when the waiver filing is actually submitted to the league. If the Steelers got it in time on Tuesday, then we will know if Slay gets claimed by Wednesday afternoon. If Slay isn't officially placed on waivers until Wednesday, then we should know Thursday. As of writing, Slay's move isn't reflected on the NFL's official transaction wire yet.

Regardless, we should know very soon if Slay is claimed on waivers by a team. If he doesn't get claimed, anything could happen in free agency.

