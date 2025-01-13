NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: Updated Path For Eagles After Win Vs. Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia welcomed the Green Bay Packers to town and knocked them out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round. Now, the Eagles will face off against either the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams or No. 5 seed Minnesota Vikings next week in the Divisional Round.
As we move to the Divisional Round, the bracket shifts and reseeds. The Detroit Lions will face off against the lowest remaining seed as they earned the No. 1 seed in the conference. Because the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders knocked out the No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they lowest are the lowest seed and will face Detroit.
After them, the lowest possible seed remaining either will be the No. 4 Rams or No. 5 Vikings. They will face off on Monday night and one of them will then face off against Philadelphia next week.
Philadelphia downed the Packers on Sunday and now will gear up for a matchup against the Rams or Vikings. The Eagles dominated Green Bay on Sunday and ended up winning 22-10. The final score doesn’t truly reflect the way the game flowed..
The Eagles controlled the action from the jump and now will look to make a run to the NFC Championship if they can make it through the Divisional Round next weekend. If you are an Eagles fan keep a close eye on Monday's contest. If the Eagles can make it through either the Rams or the Vikings next week, then they would face off against either the Lions or the Commanders in the NFC Championship.
Philadelphia handled the first round of the playoffs as everyone hoped, but things will just get tougher from here.
