NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Controversial 'Tush Push' Vs. Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the National Football League's most dominant individual plays in the "Tush Push."
By now, you've heard all about the "Tush Push" or "Brotherly Shove" or whatever you want to call it. The play itself is essentially a quarterback sneak in which Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is pushed from behind. There was a charge to get the play as it is currently run banned from the NFL this past offseason, but the vote failed. There were 22 teams that voted to ban the play and 10 that voted in favor of it to stay in the game. Those 10 teams were the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.
The teams voting to get the play banned were two votes away from being successful. It's a play that is hard to stop, but also gets one or two yards typically when successful. Plus, every team in the National Football League can at least attempt to run the play. The Eagles simply do it better because of the combination of Hurts, a massive -- and best -- offensive line, and the other pieces around.
We're just two weeks into the 2025 regular season and the play was in the spotlight on Sunday. On replay, it appeared that a few times the Eagles may have gone early, but flags weren't thrown. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating and current analyst Dean Blandino ripped the play.
"I am done with the tush push guys," said Blandino. "It's a hard play to officiate."
"Tush Push" stirs up plenty of drama
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also commented on the play after the game.
"You try to get penetration, is what you try to do, to be able to stop (the tush push),” Reid said. “They might’ve had a couple of them that they got off early on, but we’ll look at that."
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, unsurprisingly, had a more positive tune.
"There’s something pretty cool about being able to execute a play when you know exactly what’s coming," Sirianni said "And, it just speaks to the volume of our guys. That’s a heck of a football team, with a great defensive line.”
The "Tush Push" is a talking point that isn't going away. This was the case all over social media as well on Sunday.
The posts go on and on. Unsurprisingly, it remains one of the most polarizing topics in football and surely will be discussed at length throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.