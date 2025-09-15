Shocking Eagles History Was Made Vs. Chiefs
If you have been following along with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last few years, you've seen consistent winning.
These last few years have arguably been the best stretch in Eagles history. Philadelphia has won both of its Super Bowl titles since 2017 and have made the playoff seven times over that stretch. Since the 2017 season, the only year the Eagles didn't make the playoffs was in 2020. What the Eagles have been able to do is tough to match and the team is well on its way already this season, although there are 15 games left to be played.
The Eagles made some team history on Sunday
Philadelphia is 2-0 after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. With the way the Eagles have played in recent memory, you'd probably think that it was always the case. Which it has not been. With the win on Sunday over the Chiefs, the Eagles improved their all-time record to 640-639-27. One game above .500 all-time and for the first time.
Before the season began, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also talked about the Eagles' all-time record and noted that a win over the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 would bring Philadelphia to a .500 record for the first time in 92 years.
"The year was 1933. The team mascot was Dick Levy, who is the kid in the photo next to Red Grange of the Chicago Bears," Florio said. "It’s the last time the Eagles had an all-time record of .500 record in the regular season, at 3-3-1. Two losses to end the season dropped them to 3-5-1. They have not yet reached .500 in their all-time regular season record since then.
"With a win on Thursday night, the Eagles will finally get back there. The tip came from a reader. NBC has confirmed it. The Eagles are 638-639-4 all-time in the regular season. A win against the Cowboys will get the Eagles to .500 overall for the first time in 92 years."
The Eagles obviously did win against the Cowboys and now are over .500 after all of these years. Philadelphia has been dominant over the last few years, but that hasn't always been the case. Don't take it for granted, Eagles fans.
