NFL Writer Floats Eagles-Broncos Trade For 1,233-Yard TE
The Philadelphia Eagles are just two days away fro making some sort of big decision.
Either the Eagles are going to make their first selection in the National Football League Draft at No. 32 or they are going to make some sort of trade -- whether it is forward or backward. The Eagles have the draft capital needed over the next two years to get pretty much any type of deal done.
Philadelphia has questions at the tight end position right now with recent trade chatter involving Dallas Goedert. Wouldn't it be just like Howie Roseman to cut ties with an expensive -- yet very talented -- veteran and then turn around and land someone who could immediately pick up the mantle?
That's exactly what A To Z Sport's Kelsey Kramer predicted will happen. They shared a mock draft and in it the Eagles would trade up to the No. 20 spot with the Denver Broncos and land Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"Round 1, Pick 20 (From Denver Broncos): TE Tyler Warren," Kramer said. "Depending on where you look, Penn State's Tyler Warren is ranked as either the first or second-best tight end to go off the draft board. In this scenario, he lasts until No. 20, and the Eagles make their move for the draft's most versatile player...
"He played in 56 games, making 31 starts, and logging 153 receptions for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed 32 times for 224 yards and six touchdowns while completing 3-of-6 passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. Warren enters the draft following a breakout 2024 season where he led the Big Ten with 104 receptions and ranked second with 1,233 receiving yards."
If the Eagles somehow could land Warren, that would be a dream scenario. It seems like he's much more likely to land in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, but this would be perfect for the Eagles' offense.
