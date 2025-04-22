State Of Eagles: Latest Update On Philly Star, NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles have been talked about so much this offseason that is somewhat difficult to always cut through the noise.
So, with that being said, let's dive in.
What's going on in Philadelphia right now? The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Since then, it has been an offseason full of turnover in Philadelphia. Some of the guys that are no longer with the Eagles are Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, Oren Burks, Kenneth Gainwell, Kenny Pickett, and Parris Campbell, among others.
The Eagles also have made a handful of additions to help mitigate the losses including Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, AJ Dillon, Kenyon Green, Harrison Bryant, and Adoree' Jackson among others. Philadelphia also has done a good job taking care of its own players with new or updated deals for Zack Baun, Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, and Cam Jurgens.
Now, we are just a few days away from the NFL Draft. The Eagles currently are scheduled to have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft beginning at No. 32. This pick already has been the subject of a lot of chatter. If you look at the way the roster is currently constructed, it seems like the team's biggest "holes" are the pass rush, safety, receiver, and potentially tight end.
The reason for "potentially" at tight end is because Dallas Goedert has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. He's entering the final year of a four-year, $57 million deal with the Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman have both spoken about Goedert and made it sound like a move was possible but obviously didn't close any doors. Another player who has been mentioned in trade rumors is defensive end Bryce Huff after signing a three-year deal last offseason.
What should you be on the look out for?
The NFL Draft will begin in two days from Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 24th. The big things to be watching for are who the team will select and trades If someone like Goedert or Huff is going to be moved, this would be a solid time to do so. Or, maybe the Eagles could trade up or down in the draft. Once the draft passes, we can take a look at who is available in free agency still, but this week should be spent looking at top prospects and potential trade candidates.
