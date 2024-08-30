Eagles Today

Nick Gates' Inside Track To Game-Day Backup

The veteran offensive lineman is expected to be elevated from the practice squad for the season opener against Green Bay.

John McMullen

Eagles OL Nick Gates
Eagles OL Nick Gates / John McMullen/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Back when Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman preached patience following the initial cut down to 53, many predictably didn’t heed the advice.

The hand-wringing started early, particularly at tight end where the Eagles went light with just Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, and at backup center where there was no obvious candidate after Cam Jurgens.

Roseman stressed that 70 (the 53-man roster, 16-man practice squad, and an international exemption) was the real number, and sure enough veteran Jack Stoll and promising developmental prospect E.J. Jenkins were added at TE, and by Thursday, the Eagles had three potential backup centers in Nick Gates, 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon and summer OC2 Brett Toth all back on the PS.

Gates, a sixth-year veteran, is expected to be elevated for the season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 to handle a backup interior role.

The Nebraska product has started 39 career NFL games with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders with 26 of those coming at center. He was the starting OC for the Giants in 2020 and again for the Commanders last season.

After the Eagles brought Gates in on July 30 he spent most of his time in training camp playing guard prompting many to question if the veteran is prepared for work in the pivot even though 1,848 of his 2,389 career NFL snaps have been at OC. 

“They've been repping me at the inside three [positions] all camp,” Gates said. “I've been doing that the whole time so it's been my job the last three years, playing inside three so I always stay ready for no matter what." 

Gates hasn’t gotten the opportunity to work with quarterback Jalen Hurts either but doesn’t foresee that as any kind of problem.

“I haven't gotten to work with Jalen yet snapping and stuff but quarterbacks like the ball right in their chest so I don't think it matters who it is,” Gates assessed. “They just like it so they [can] keep their eyes downfield and do their job."

If Gates seems non-plussed about his backup interior role on game day, that’s because it’s second nature to him.

The Eagles’ plan to let Toth and McMahon handle the backup reps during training camp was about evaluating their ability to do it vs. the demonstrated performance of understanding Gates could do it based on his prior NFL experience.

“When I wasn't getting reps in camp at center as much as I've been getting [I was] just working on [snaps],” Gates said. “It's something I know that's a part of my job. What's keeping me around is working on that inside three so I gotta do as much as I can."

MORE NFL: Accountability Vs. Autonomy: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Needs To Embrace Both

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News