Nick Sirianni's 10-Days of Silence Ends Soon

What the Eagles coach might say when he meets with reporters as team emerges from bye, plus some stats and the sudden re-emergence of COVID-19

Nick Sirianni will talk on Wednesday morning for the first time in 10 days.

What can we expect to hear from the Eagles head coach?

Some hunches:

Jalen Hurts’ ankle is fine, and the quarterback will start Sunday against visiting Washington. Sirianni quickly quieted the Minshew Mania storm that blew through the area more than a week ago with Gardner Minshew by saying that Hurts is the starter whenever his ankle is healed.

It will be.

Jordan Howard will be limited in practice this week. The running back and his injured knee will be monitored. My guess is he will play Sunday.

Right guard Brandon Brooks will be activated into the return to play practice window of 21 days but has a good chance to play Sunday. Nate Herbig filled in nicely in the win over the New York Jets and is a capable backup, but someone of Brooks’ stature, coupled with a big contract and probably the desire to showcase him for an offseason trade, means the Eagles would like to see him out there for a stretch run that could lead to the playoffs.

Center Jason Kelce, who injured a knee in the first half against the Jets, but eventually returned in the second half, will be good to go and set to start his 119th straight game.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

The Eagles are the first team to rush for 175-plus yards in six straight games since the Chicago Bears did it in seven straight in 1985. No doubt, the late great Walter Payton had a hand in that amazing run.

The Eagles are one of three teams that rank in the top seven in both third-down efficiency (fourth, 45.5 percent) and red-zone offense (seventh, 63.6 percent). Arizona and Tampa Bay are the two other teams.

Since Week 8, the Eagles rank in the top six in these defensive categories: defensive TDs (tied for first with 3, all from Darius Slay), rushing yards per game (third, 81.8), third-down conversion rate (fifth, 33.3 percent), and points per game (sixth, 17.7).

VIRUS AGAIN WREAKING HAVOC

COVID-19 is sweeping through the NFL again.

The Los Angeles Rams have completely closed down their facility on Tuesday.

More than 20 teams have put players on the virus list the past two days, including the Eagles, who put WR Quez Watkins and practice squad RB Jason Huntley on the list Monday.

They were two of 37 players put on the list after positive COVID-19 tests, including 11 on practice squads.

On Tuesday, 29 players were put on the virus list, seven of whom were on the practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns have been hit hardest, with eight players being put on the list.

The total positive tests for December are now 78, one less than for all of November.

Perhaps the Eagles were spared the brunt of it – for now – since they did not play last weekend because they were on their bye week. Of course, the flip side of that is, players and coaches could have spent more time around friends and family and spent more time out in public around others.

The league issued an email to all teams that it wants Tier I and II employees, and media, to have their virus booster shot this month.

Right now, COVID-19 is once again a threat to possibly interrupting the NFL season.

That would seem like a long shot, but the virus threat has become real again.

Practice squad players suddenly become even more important.

The Eagles protected WR John Hightower, DE Cameron Malveaux, S Jared Mayden, and CB Mac McCain, who was just added to the practice squad on Monday.

Hightower will likely serve as insurance should Watkins not be able to pass the necessary testing, which is providing two negative tests in a 24-hour period, that would make him eligible to play on Sunday. Those tests can only take place once symptoms are no longer present if there are symptoms.

