No Distraction: Eagles Kellen Moore "Has Team Ready" For Rams
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles went to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season and lost to the Chiefs. A bigger loss followed shortly after when both coordinators left for head coaching jobs – OC Shane Steichen to the Colts and DC Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals.
Many believe that Gannon was distracted by his clandestine conversations with Arizona before the Super Bowl. The NFL thought so, too, and docked the Cardinals a draft pick.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has said before that he didn’t think Gannon was distracted and he doesn’t believe this year’s head coaching candidate, his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, is, either.
“He’ll be in all the meetings and doing all his work, there’s no doubt,’ said Sirianni. “He has been all week and he’s done everything the way he’s needed to do to get ourselves ready for this.”
No excuses then if the Eagles lose to the Rams in Sunday’s Divisional Round of the playoffs. This is simply the price good teams pay for success. The Lions are in the same boat with their two coordinators – DC Aaron Glenn and OC Ben Johnson.
At least Sirianni doesn’t have to worry about losing both whenever this offseason begins because DC Vic Fangio isn’t going anywhere.
This is where Fangio wants to be, close to where he grew up in Wilkes Barre, closer to his beloved Philadelphia Phillies, and because Fangio said so. At his introductory press conference last spring, he said he hopes this will be his final coaching stop and that he can retire with the Eagles.
Now 66, Fangio has done a supreme job pushing his young defense to the top-ranked unit in the NFL and making those Dolphins defensive players last year look foolish, not to mention crybabies, for complaining and doubting him.
Moore, though, is a different story. He has three interviews lined up before Sunday’s kickoff. He is scheduled to talk with the Jaguars, Saints, and Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has decided not to invite distraction and has declined all interview requests.
Sirianni himself did the same thing when he was in Indianapolis. The Browns wanted to talk to him about their vacancy after the 2020 season, but the Colts were in the playoffs at the time. They ultimately lost, but Cleveland hired Kevin Stefanski.
There’s no right or wrong answer as to what assistant should or shouldn’t do when it comes time to determining their future. This is how the NFL has it set up, so there’s no getting around it.
Sirianni said there is time for coaches to talk with other teams who request interviews, usually on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
“Those are the times, in these scenarios, guys have earned the right to interview for jobs,” he said. “We’re not the only ones in this position. There are a lot of teams still going this weekend that are having guys do this as well. Kellen’s ready. He has our team ready. He’s handled it big time all week, which I really never thought he wouldn’t. He’s handled it like a pro.”