No Flag Football For One Eagles Star Who Won't Participate In 2028 Olympics
PHILADELPHIA – Flag football is set to make its Olympic debut in 2028 when the 2028 Games are held in Los Angeles, and NFL players will be allowed to participate if they choose to do so.
A.J. Brown said on Tuesday that he won’t participate, though the Eagles receiver has three years to change his mind.
“I heard the Olympics is during camp, so no,” he said.
The OIympics will run from July 14 through July 30, and yes that would require Brown and any other NFL player who wants to try to win gold for their country to miss some camp time.
“I think that would be fun just to compete, but me personally no, but because of camp and you know, you guys would be complaining about 'A.J. Brown is not at camp' and so would the fans be," said Brown. "So, I'm gonna keep the main thing the main thing as J (Jalen Hurts) says.”
Camp is the main thing, but there will be players willing to miss it, and possibly offseason workouts, to practice and play with flags around their waists.
Only one player per team is allowed to participate and the expectation is that 12 players will participate with six alternates.
The NFL owners voted to make it possible for their players to participate during the first day of their spring meetings on Tuesday in Minnesota.
“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”
