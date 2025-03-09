Eagles Today

No Movement on Myles: Eagles And Others May Need To Turn Page

The Browns are dug in, insisting there will be no trade for Myles Garrett.

John McMullen

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pats Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after sacking him during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Monday,
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pats Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after sacking him during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Monday, / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite some national narratives, the Eagles were never any kind of favorite to land disgruntled Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in what Howie Roseman has described as a maintenance offseason for the Super Bowl champions.

If available, Garrett, 30, is too good and there would be too much interest when the main goal from a Browns perspective would be draft capital and re-setting the financial landscape with the more cost effective deals on a younger player(s) with upside.

The Eagles' on-field success means their upcoming draft choices aren't as enticing as others.

What hasn't changed is that the six-time All-Pro seems hellbent on getting out of Cleveland to a more consistently competitive environment to the point that Garrett requested a meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to try to usurp the more football-centric approach of GM Andrew Berry, once a Roseman lieutenant in Philadelphia.

Reports from Cleveland say that the request to meet with Haslam was denied.

The push there from Garrett's side had to do with timing. The legal negotiation period starts at noon on Monday and the new league year begins on March 12. There will be a flurry of moves in those opening days of free agency with teams declaring their intentions for the 2025 season.

The Garrett camp understands that teams can't afford to wait even for a future Hall of Fame player because the contingencies will dry up quickly and other competent options at a position of value around the NFL will dry up quickly.

To swing for the fences is one thing. To do it at the cost of eschewing a potential double in the gap is a bad approach.

To date, Berry has not entertained offers for Garrett or even calls from others to try to feel the Browns GM out.

An NFL source told Philadelphia Eagles on SI that the Browns remain committed to keeping their best player and there have been no signs that will change with free agency kicking off even with the last-minute approach to signal Haslam.

Financially the Browns would also take a $36 million dead money hit and a nearly $16.5M hit against the cap by trading Garrett before June 1. Post-June 1, those numbers become much more manageable but the market is much smaller with teams already allocating the majority of their budgets.

Garrett is the type of player organizations will move mountains for and the Super Bowl LIX champs fit the player's desire for competitiveness like a glove. The relationship between Roseman and Berry also helps as does the Eagles GM's cachet and willingness to make major moves.

There are still too many hurdles in between those truths to project Garrett in Philadelphia.

MORE NFL: Superstar's Contract Is More Team Friendly Than Advertised For Eagles

Published |Modified
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News