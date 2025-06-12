Odds Favor Eagles When It Comes To Star Pass Rushers' Next Teams
The odds of the Eagles acquiring at least one of the two really big, big names believed to on the pass rushing market are good, at least according to one betting site that gave updated next-team odds for T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson.
BetOnline.ag gave the Eagles a 3/1 shot to be the next team for the Steelers’ Watt. Those are the best odds of any NFL team. The next favorite to land Watt is the 49ers, who have 4/1 odds.
Here are the odds for eight of the teams after the Eagles and San Francisco:
Lions 6/1; Patriots 7/1;Seahawks 9/1; Cardinals 10/1; Raiders 12/1; Jets 11/1; Packers 14/1; Commanders 16/1
BetOnline.ag lists the Eagles as the next team for the Bengals’ Hendrickson at 9/2, behind the Patriots at 7/2.
The eight teams after New England and Philly are:
Lions 5/1; 49ers 13/2; Cardinals 8/1; Commanders 9/1; Raiders 10/1; Packers 12/1; Chargers 16/1; Colts 18/1.
Here’s the direct link to real-time odds: www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nfl-regular-season/next-team.
The real odds are probably slim and none for the Eagles acquiring either player. It has been an offseason of financial restraint for general manager Howie Roseman and to wake up one morning in June and say the heck with it, let’s get one of them seems, the odds seem, well, slim to none.
There’s always a chance – a slim to none chance – that the Eagles will pour over the practice tape from several OTA practices and one fast-paced minicamp session and not like what they saw, but it’s not always easy to make a good judgment on offensive linemen and, in this case, defensive edge rushers, when players are in shorts and helmets.
So, Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, would have to have done really poorly to make Roseman get antsy, and there’s no sign that either player had a poor spring.
The Eagles are expected to have 13 draft picks that would make good collateral to deal for either Watt or Hendrickson, but then they would have to pay them – probably at least $40 million per year.
When there are looming extensions for several key drafts picks, such as Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, who doesn’t have the resume of either player, but, at 24, is years younger than both, to be mindful of.
The odds are what they are, but the odds that exist outside of betting sites aren’t good that one of them joins the Eagles this summer.
