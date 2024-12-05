On Momentum And Mental Toughness: Inside The Relentless Approach Of Eagles' Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts doesn’t believe in momentum, an idea that’s dogma in the world of sports.
"I don’t believe in momentum," Hurts said after the Nov. 24 win over the Los Angeles Rams. "I don’t think it’s real. I think it can begin and end at any moment. And we have to make sure that we’re not relying on that facade of momentum."
From a logic-based perspective, the Eagles’ quarterback is correct in his assessment.
Hurts has clearly been taught that the idea of momentum is rooted in human nature in that we are all trained to recognize patterns even if they don't exist. Mentally the quarterback who has completed 10 in a row is more likely to “feel it” and extend that to No. 11 especially when measured against a signal caller that's struggling.
A run in basketball can feel like a snowball rolling downhill and the idea of “momentum” in baseball is “Only as good as your next day's starting pitcher,” per legendary manager Earl Weaver.
The way to combat perceived negative momentum for any athlete is to be hyper-present in the moment, a sentiment that helps explain the relentless nature of Hurts’ game.
Eagles fans have heard their quarterback talking about “flushing” negative plays on more than one occasion.
The fifth-year QB explained his mindset after practice on Wednesday as Philadelphia prepares to go after his ninth straight win against 3-9 Carolina in Week 14.
“You want to be in the moment,” Hurts said. “You can’t control what has happened, you can’t change what has happened, and you can’t control what will happen. The only way you quickly leave an imprint on it is how you execute in that moment, so you just want to be in the present and take advantage of the opportunity, trust your instincts, trust your preparation when you are in that moment."
Once the moment is over it becomes a learning tool for the next one.
“Think back at it and learn from it then move forward," Hurts explained. "It’s always been a part of my process and thinking.”
One play at a time a cliche only if it's not adhered to.
One of the most dangerous dual-threat QBs in the NFL, it’s Hurts’ ability to compartmentalize that is his best attribute.
"It’s just being in the moment and treating every play like its own play," said Hurts. "You’re going to have some moments you want back but you can’t control it. All you can do is learn from it."
MORE NFL: Eagles' Practice Report: Early Returns Are Positive For Two Eagles' Starters