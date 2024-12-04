Eagles' Practice Report: Early Returns Are Positive For Two Eagles' Starters
PHILADELPHIA - Early returns look positive for the return of two significant starters for the Eagles this weekend when they host the 3-9 Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Both wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Darius Slay were practicing Wednesday.
Smith has missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury and Slay was absent for this past Sunday's 24-19 win over Baltimore while in the league's concussion protocol.
The news wasn't all good as tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), safety Reed Blankenship (concussion), and receiver/punt returner Britain Covey were absent. Goedert is expected to miss some time, according to a team source.
Backup Grant Calcaterra will handle TE1 duties against Carolina while veteran C.J. Uzomah was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster earlier Wednesday. Uzomah and PS tight end E.J. Jenkins are both out of PS elevations so a move was necessary.
The Eagles created the spot for Uzomah by waiving veteran receiver Parris Campbell on Tuesday. Campbell cleared waivers and was signed back to the PS but he is also out of elevations. The added body at receiver the Eagles needed in Baltimore will presumably be filled by Smith. Rookie Johnny Wilson also returned to practice after missing Week 13 with a hamstring injury.
New practice squad fullback Khari Blasingame made his Eagles practice debut wearing No. 48.
The biggest news of the session is Goedert, who suffered a knee sprain while blocking on a 14-yard run by Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter of the Ravens game.
Uzomah has played in the Eagles’ last three games as a practice squad call-up elevations as the third TE behind Goedert and Calcaterra, playing 39 snaps on offense and 13 more on special teams. Presumably, that workload will increase with no Goedert.
If Blankenship is unable to get through the concussion protocol this week, the next man up will be first-year safety Tristin McCollum, who did a nice job finishing for Blankenship against the Ravens. Covey's role as punt returner may swing back to Cooper DeJean or rookie receiver Ainias Smith if the Eagles don't want to add to DeJean's workload as the starting slot cornerback.
The Eagles have thrown for just 279 total yards without Smith over the past two games with Jalen Hurts attempting only 41 passes so the fourth-year star's potential return is a welcome development.
Isaiah Rodgers did a nice job filling in for Slay against the Ravens but getting a six-time Pro Bowl selection back in the lineup would further bolster Vic Fangio's No. 1 ranked defense.
