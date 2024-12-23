On Second Watch: Eagles Handled First Loss In Three Months The Right Way
LANDOVER, MD - For nearly three months, a post-game Philadelphia Eagles locker room meant joyful energy celebrating the latest victory in what ultimately reached a franchise-record 10-game run.
In one lightning strike from Jayden Daniels' right shoulder on Sunday afternoon, elation turned toward a melancholy atmosphere.
When the doors opened to the cramped visiting locker room at Northwest Stadium after a cooling-off period, a pin drop would have resonated on the decibel meter as a 12-3 Philadelphia team not used to losing tried to cope with a 36-33 last-second loss to the upstart Commanders (10-5).
An opportunity at the No. 1 seed was likely lost (down to a 2.1% chance, according to ESPN Sports Analytics). In its place, however, was a reveal that speaks well of an opportunity to take a different path to reach the ultimate goal.
Accountability.
While the rest of the Delaware Valley and more than a few pundits were aiming at referee Shawn Smith as the headliner to a litany of excuses instead of facing the breakdowns in all three phases head-on, the Eagles collectively raised their hands to take responsibility.
From Nick Sirianni on down, Philadelphia faced adversity like champions do, looking inward before pointing fingers.
“I just dropped the ball,” receiver DeVonta Smith said after an uncharacteristic miscue on a 3rd-and-5 pass from Kenny Pickett with 2:02 remaining that would have essentially iced the game. “I ain’t gonna beat myself up over it. It’s life. It’s part of the game. I made all the tough catches today and the easiest one I had, I dropped. It is what it is. … Ain’t nobody else’s fault but mine.”
Others had an opportunity to pick up Smith in the waning moments in what was a “complete loss” with all three phases contributing to an unlikely setback.
“Listen, we wouldn’t be in that position in that game without [Smith] to begin with,” backup quarterback Kenny Pickett said. “He’s an unbelievable player. He knows that we’re going to throw him the football, and A.J. [Brown], no matter what. There’s not an ounce of confidence lost in 6.”
Pickett was playing because starter Jalen Hurts was lost to a concussion less than six minutes into the game.
That wasn’t used as an excuse either.
“Nothing changes because you trust him and anybody that’s on this roster,” six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay said. “So it ain’t changed nothing. We know Kenny has been a starting quarterback in this league for a whole season or two so we knew he was capable of making plays.”
And making plays Pickett did, including two big fourth-down conversions on a drive after the Commanders took their first lead of the afternoon to see-saw the Eagles back on top.
When Pickett left the field for the final time, he had the Eagles in a position that allowed Jake Elliott to push Philadelphia to a 33-28 advantage.
The expense for that lead not holding up was steep but the lessons learned from handling the adversity could prove to be a valuable investment.
“Everybody from myself to the coaches, to the players will hold ourselves responsible,” Sirianni said. “I think you heard Smitty talk to you guys, and you know him taking accountability. That’s what gives you great hope in this team.
“... Everyone wants to get better, everyone wants to take accountability and get better from the things they do.”