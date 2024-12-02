On Second Watch: 'No B.S' Eagles' QB Has Bigger Goals Than MVP
BALTIMORE - The numbers weren't impressive unless you skip them to look at the bottom line to a refrain that’s become a common one at the NovaCare Complex: ‘Jalen Hurts is a winner.’
It’s hard to argue with that assessment after Sunday’s signature 24-19 Eagles win at Baltimore improved Hurts to 10-2 this season and 44-19 overall as the starting quarterback in Philadelphia.
Take out his rookie season as the mop-up guy for Carson Wentz and the 2021 campaign when Hurts was finding his way as a first-time starter and the number is 35-8 in the regular season, a mind-numbing .814 winning percentage.
On an afternoon filled-in with MVP candidates in the form of Eagles’ superstar Saquon Barkley and the Ravens’ dynamic duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Nick Sirianni decided to remind others another name should be in the mix unprompted while answering my question on whether the Philadelphia offense holds things back for the four-minute offense to close games.
“Jalen did a good job. You can’t say enough good things about how Jalen managed that four-minute,” the Eagles coach said. “You’ll say ‘Well, game manager,’ That’s all B.S. Jalen played an awesome game.”
Ironically, while Hurts was managing the game brilliantly, Sirianni was managing the aftershock from a stat sheet that read 11 of 19 for 118 yards with a passing offense that was non-existent in quarters one and three.
“Jalen played an awesome game,” said Sirianni. “His stats are going to say, ‘We didn’t throw it a lot.’ We were 11 of 19. He had 118 yards, but that guy made runs when he needed to make runs. He made good checks. He managed the game in a four-minute [offense] to take the clock down to use as much time as he can.
“We haven’t thrown in a lot in the fourth quarter in the past month and a half of the season. Jalen’s stats aren’t going to say this, but Jalen deserves, like, Saquon deserves, being an MVP consideration.”
Hurts appreciated his coach’s intent but is fine with hie profit/loss statement.
“I appreciate his intentions with it. I have a lot of love for Coach,” Hurts said. “My focus is winning and doing what I need to do to help this team win.”
MVP is an individual goal and a secondary one for Barkley, never mind Hurts but that doesn’t mean Sirianni doesn’t want to elevate the conversation around a QB who tends to find a way “to keep the main thing the main thing” by dragging his team across the finish line no matter the method.
“Jalen Hurts deserves to be an MVP consideration because of how clean a football game he’s playing,” lobbied Sirianni. “Look at his quarterback rating throughout the last month and a half of the season. Jalen Hurts is a winner, [and he’s] playing great football. He may not have the stats, but because his team’s winning in the fourth quarter. He doesn’t get to make those stats.”
Hurts seemed non-plussed by the whole conversation.
“I just think it’s a term,” the QB said of the game-manager tag many use in a back-handed way. “Everybody can be called that depending on the day, but the reality is, everyone that plays a position is asked to manage a game to an extent. So, it’s the quarterback’s job to go out there and do what he’s asked to do – execute, play clean football and initiate the plays that are called.”
The talking heads can debate whether Hurts is more playmaker than game manager and where the fifth-year QB is when measured against his peers. They can judge the worthiness of an MVP candidacy launched by others because Hurts has far bigger goals.
