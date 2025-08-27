Eagles Today

One Eagles Cut Has Already Found A New Home

Veteran OT Kendall Lamm is reuniting with the Miami Dolphins.

John McMullen

Offensive tackles Kendall Lamm of the Eagles (74) and Jack Conkin of the Browns head to a drill during their practice on Aug. 13, 2025.
Offensive tackles Kendall Lamm of the Eagles (74) and Jack Conkin of the Browns head to a drill during their practice on Aug. 13, 2025. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
PHILADELPHIA - After a spring and summer spent in Philadelphia, veteran swing tackle Kendall Lamm is back in Miami.

The Dolphins brought back Lamm, 33, on Wednesday after he was released by the Eagles in the initial cutdown to 53 on Tuesday.

Miami GM Chris Grier confirmed the move with Lamm, who had been with the Dolphins since 2022 and started 15 of the 32 games he played for Miami over the past two seasons, replacing cornerback Cam Smith, who is being placed on the non-football injury list, on the Dolphins' roster.

In Philadelphia, Lamm spent his summer as the second-team left tackle behind Jordan Mailata for most of training camp.

As things progressed, veteran Matt Pryor began to receive those looks, and ultimately, GM Howie Roseman went outside the organization to bring back Fred Johnson from Jacksonville as Mailata’s top backup.

Johnson, who spent parts of the prior three seasons in Philadelphia, signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville back in March and was brought back for the cost of a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Roseman was asked on Tuesday why not just re-sign Johnson originally?

“He understands that we have two All Pro-level offensive tackles. He's in a stage in his career where he played really well and he was looking for an opportunity,” said Roseman. “ So, just because we didn't sign him doesn't mean we weren't trying to sign him. 

“I think for him, he was looking to see what he could do somewhere else because of the situation that we had.”

When Johnson became available, Roseman didn’t hesitate with the chance to reunite.

“ When the opportunity arose to bring him back, we jumped at it,” the GM said. “Just someone that we feel really good about having here. 

Eagles OT Fred Johnson
Eagles OT Fred Johnson at practice on Oct. 16, 2024 / John McMullen/Eagles on SI

“That offensive tackle position, just like the quarterback position, you can never have too many of those guys that come in and play for you over the course of a season. We're trying to play a lot of games here. Over the course of those games, you're going to need guys to step up in backup roles. Fred's shown he can do it at a championship level, and so just really excited to bring him back.”

As for Lamm, he was attempting to return from offseason back surgery that somewhat slowed his transition to Philadelphia. The signal Miami has sent by bringing Lamm back is that he’s healthy enough to contribute.

Along with Mailata and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, the Eagles kept Fred Johnson, Pryor, and rookie sixth-round pick Cameron Williams as players who could help at OT on their initial 53-man roster. Rookie fifth-round pick Myles Hinton was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.

The Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles open the NFL season on Sept. 4 by hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

