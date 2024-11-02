Opposition Intell: Jags' Defensive Concerns Start With Eagles' Top WRs
PHILADELPHIA - Just as things were devolving in Philadelphia with the annual run-the-ball campaign buoyed enough by the success in consecutive weeks to spike the football in the form of ‘I told you so’s’, Jacksonville defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was taking the podium on the First Coast of Florida to ruminate on what’s in store for his 29th ranked defense when they arrive at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
“They've got some really good talent, really good talent,” Nielsen said before pivoting to the player that’s the biggest issue for what is the No. 31 passing defense. “[A.J. Brown’s] playing at a high level since he's been back. Physical receiver, really physical, catch point, strong hands. He's really good on press coverage and getting off the line and he has great speed.”
Is that all?
Coaches have to be relentlessly optimistic and even though things look bad for the 2-6 Jags on paper, Nielsen did his part to try to lay out the groundwork to try to slow down a player who has graded out as the No. 2 WR in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus over the four games Brown has played.
“It's going to be a good challenge. We've just got to play our game,” the Jags DC said. “We’ve got to get in and make it a physical game for him. We’ve got to play some coverage over the top, so he doesn't just catch fade balls and things like that people are doing.”
Nielsen’s concerns don’t end with No. 11. Despite missing Friday’s practice for personal reasons, DeVonta Smith is a full-go for Sunday’s game.
“But two really good receivers. And then the speed that DeVonta has, he can take the top off any coverage,” Nielsen said. “So just executing, we're going to have to play some shell to it. Definitely have to stay over the top of those guys and then mix it up.
“Just keep mixing up the coverages on [Jalen Hurts] just so he doesn't get a single-high read and goes out to the X or Z every play.”
The belief from the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff is that fourth-year cornerback Tyson Campbell, a 6-foot-1 defensive back with 4.36 speed coming out of Georgia in 2021, will track Brown when the Jags employ man coverage.
“He's a really good football player that can do it all,” Nielsen said of Campbell. “Man coverage, zone coverage, the speed. … He just adds to the things that you can, ‘Hey, you got that guy, you want to play cloud or look like man, play zone,’ those type of things and really adds to the package.”
The rest of the Jacksonville secondary is not nearly as impressive as Campbell so the real hope for Nielsen is that the run-the-ball truthers have not only swayed public perception in Philadelphia but also those who matter inside the NovaCare Complex.
The Jags will take their chances with their ninth-ranked run defense on Sunday.
JOHN MCMULLEN”S PICK: Eagles 30, Jaguars 16