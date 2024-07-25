Optimistic Eagles Star Likes How O-Line Looks
PHILADELPHIA - With or without Jason Kelce, the Eagles' offensive line room remains a tough crowd.
On a very humid day in Philadelphia, the nearly 6-foot-8, 363-pound Mekhi Becton signaled the beginning of training camp with a rite of passage.
In a safe-for-work description, the big man tossed his cookies.
In true football form, Becton, filling in at left guard for the injured Landon Dickerson (lacerated toe), waited for the stomach to calm down and was back at it almost immediately.
That’s summer life in the NFL, and no one is going to feel sorry for you.
In fact, Becton had to run gassers after practice because new starting center Cam Jurgens and star left tackle Jordan Mailata demanded it, according to All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.
"That's the first time I ran some [gassers] after practice,” Johnson, a 12-year veteran admitted. “It felt like we could be in better shape, so that's what we're attacking. So, we started with Day 1 and I guess that's how we're gonna do things from now on."
Johnson gave a semi-scouting report on how things are shipping up with the offensive line in the post-Kelce era, starting with the future Hall of Famer’s successor, Jurgens.
“It was good. I've had some reps with him [at center] before,” said Johnson. “A little different without Kelce gone. A bit little different cadence, timing, but getting used to it and I thought he did really well. Communication was good, and I think that's probably most important as far as getting a new group together is communicating."
Fledgling second-year stayer Tyler Steen is playing beside Johnson at right guard.
“It was a good first day” for Steen, according to Johnson.
“Obviously, it's hard to run block without pads on, but I think once we get pads on we'll be able to tell more. But, obviously, he's a lot stronger than what he was last year, so physically developed and had a good first day."
Overall, Johnson is optimistic about the line despite Kelce retiring and Jurgens shifting from RG inside to center.
“I'm optimistic,” Johnson said. “When I look around, we're very talented, and we can do a lot with that, but we have to gel good as a team. And we have to execute. And we're eager to right all the wrongs that we had at the end of last season."