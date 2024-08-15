Outsiders Believe Eagles' Coach Nick Sirianni Remains On The Hot Seat
A strong summer can only go so far and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni remains on the hot seat for many on the outside, looking in at the situation in Philadelphia.
Despite a franchise-best .667 winning percentage through three seasons, along with three consecutive postseason berths and an NFC championship on his resume, Sirianni is still high on the list of the betting markets when it comes to the first head coach to be fired this season.
The perceived shakiness of Sirianni’s future is tied to the Eagles’ collapse from a 10-1 start last season to a disappointing one-and-done playoff finish, along with the coach himself willingly taking a step back from his self-described stale offense and handing the reins to veteran offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
According, to Bookies.com, Sirianni has plus-800 odds when it comes to being the first coach fired in 2024. The only coaches ahead of Sirianni are the New York Giants’ Bran Daboll at plus-300, Chicago’s Matt Eberflus at plus-450 New Orleans’ Dennis Allen at plus-550 and Dallas’ Mike McCarthy coming in at plus-650.
The other coaches viewed in the mix as potential candidates to go are the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh (plus-1000), Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles (plus-1500), and Arizona’s Jonathan Gannon (plus-1500).
Gannon was Sirianni’s defensive coordinator during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Interestingly, three of the four NFC East head coaches are perceived to be on the hot seat with only Washington first-year coach Dan Quinn considered safe as his honeymoon period plays out with the Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
As for Sirianni, the Eagles enter the 2024 season with immense expectations, and failing to secure a fourth consecutive playoff bid would almost surely cost the coach his job. From there you can debate what benchmarks Sirianni might have to hit to satisfy team owner Jeffrey Lurie.
From a talent perspective, Philadelphia looks primed to make a run on the NFC side of the bracket with the addition of stronger coordinators in Moore and defensive chief Vic Fangio.
