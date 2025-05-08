Patience Paid Off For Eagles With Returning Star
What seemed unlikely for much of the offseason came to fruition Wednesday when the Eagles agreed to a restructured one-year agreement with star tight end Dallas Goedert, reported by ESPN as a $10 million deal with an extra $1M in incentives.
On the business side of things, it was a “win” for the organization, which will get at least one more year of top-tier TE play at a $4M-plus discount after the potential trade market did not bear what Goedert’s camp expected earlier in the process.
On the field, the reigning Super Bowl champions now can lean on a top 5-level player at the position versus trying to cobble together competency with Grant Calcaterra and clearance-aisle, free-agent signings Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant.
The turning point from moving on versus running it back for season No. 8 with Goedert, 30, came when offseason rosters bloated toward 90 around the league, and budgets were maxed out.
That reality boxed Goedert into a Josh Sweat-like situation where the best alternative was to take a step back financially in an attempt to take two forward in unrestricted free agency next spring.
There were rumblings that Goedert could have gotten a little more money with a new team after a potential trade, but at what cost?
Playing at a high level with a Super Bowl contender is a much better short-term play than taking the penny-wise, dollar-foolish notion of a few extra bucks in exchange for a much more challenging situation that affects future earnings.
Then there is the culture Nick Sirianni and the Eagles have built.
Philadelphia is the only professional home Goedert has ever known, and since the Eagles’ head coach arrived for the 2021 season, the standard has been winning seven out of every 10 games (54-23 for a .701 winning percentage).
The Eagles are 4-for-4 in playoff appearances with two NFC titles and a Super Bowl LIX championship in the Sirianni era.
Human nature can confirm Goedert is not doing cartwheels over the financial haircut, but it’s fair to say the veteran tight end’s relationship with his teammates and the coaching staff, particularly tight ends coach Jason Michael, who is very close to Goedert, will overwhelm any ill will toward the heavies on the business side.
Just like Sweat excelled after GM Howie Roseman projected his market correctly before the 2024 season, Goedert is likely to do the same starting in September.