Patriots Legend Picking Against Eagles In Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles are one week away from facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia is obviously familiar with the Chiefs. The two juggernauts faced off in the Super Bowl in 2023 and things didn't work out in the Eagles' favor. The Eagles have a chance to get revenge, but it doesn't sound like New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski thinks Philadelphia will come out on top.
Gronkowski knows a thing or two about beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and joined The Spun's Daniel Bates for an interview and predicted Kansas City to come out on top.
"Yeah I'm going with the Kansas City Chiefs," Gronkowski said. "Just because Vic Fangio — he's the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles — even though he has a great defense, he's never beat Patrick Mahomes as a defensive coordinator in his career. He's 0-8 vs. him. So I think Patrick Mahomes just has too much experience and knowledge to get defeated by that now. (I) think he just knows what to do to win that game."
Over the next week, there are going to be plenty of predictions made about the big game. It should be a good game on Sunday and either team realistically could come out on top. If the Eagles continue to play as they have throughout the playoffs so far, though, they should be able to get some revenge. The Eagles lost two years ago, but they didn't have Saquon Barkley then.
