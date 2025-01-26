Patriots Legend Tom Brady Has Prediction Eagles Fans Will Love
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few hours away from kicking off the NFC Championship Game.
It has been a fun season and Philadelphia has proven a lot of people wrong already. There weren't many people who expected the Eagles to be in this position, but the team made it this far. Philadelphia bolstered the roster this past offseason and now looks like a team ready to win right now.
Philadelphia will have to get through the Washington Commanders if it wants to make a trip to the Super Bowl. It will be a hard game, but New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady predicted that the Eagles will move on.
"The Eagles got a really great defense," Brady said. "They've got a D-Line that can make an impact. They can stop the run without having to shove extra bodies up there. We'll see how the injuries in the Eagles' secondary affect them. Certainly, the Eagles are the favorite for a reason. They've had an incredible season. If the Eagles play well, I think they're moving on."
It's going to be a tough matchup and these two teams certainly are familiar with one another. While this is the case, the Eagles should be considered the favorites in the clash. If Philadelphia plays the way it has over the last two weeks, then it should move on. You never know what can happen in the playoffs, but the Eagles have a chance.
