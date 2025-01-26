Eagles Weather Update: Things To Know Before NFC Championship Game
If you are heading over to Lincoln Financial Field to catch Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, make sure that you bundle up.
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is coming off a big win in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams. The weather played a massive factor in last week’s contest. It heavily snowed and it impacted that play.
Luckily, it won’t be snowing on Sunday, but it still is going to be pretty cold. As of right now, The Weather Channel is projecting the temperature to be 40 degrees at kick-off. If you are getting to the area early to tailgate, be prepared. Temperatures around Philadelphia are expected to float around the mid- to high-30s through the morning with plenty of cloud coverage.
At kick-off, there’s projected to be plenty of wind which could end up playing a role in the contest. The Weather Channel is projecting 12 miles per hour winds at 3 p.m. ET.
All in all, things could be worse. Last week’s weather was significantly worse throughout the game against the Rams. Things won’t be easy on Sunday and it’s going to be cold, but the Eagles should have a pretty good opportunity on Sunday.
Philadelphia already has faced off against the Commanders twice this season so the two sides are familiar with each other. Will the Eagles find a way to advance to the Super Bowl?
