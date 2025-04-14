Penn State LB Could BE Depth Option For Eagles

Penn State @PennStateFball linebacker Kobe King @KobekingCTFB (6-1, 236, All-Big Ten second team, 97 tackles, three sacks) #NFLDraft2025 visits #Ravens #Lions #Giants #Eagles per league source

ran 4.62, 4.63

9’10 broad jump

26 bench

Shuttle 4.2

3-cone 7.14

Meetings included… https://t.co/KgXqsRLiwW pic.twitter.com/jxys0WtL11