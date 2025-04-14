Eagles Today

Penn State LB Could BE Depth Option For Eagles

With Nakobe Dean's early-season status in question due to a knee injury, the Eagles need some depth at LB.

John McMullen

Kobe King runs the 40-yard dash during Penn State's Pro Day in Holuba Hall on March 28, 2025, in State College.
A Day 3 linebacker may be in the mix for the Eagles as depth behind a trio headlined by All-Pro Zack Baun, and rehabbing defensive leader Nakobe Dean.

After losing savvy veteran Oren Burks to Cincinnati in free agency, fledgling second-year pro Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is expected to step into the LB3 role with Ben VanSumeren shifting to offense as a fullback.

That means the Eagles need more depth, and Philadelphia has been doing homework on second-team All-Big Ten linebacker Kobe King of Penn State.

King, 22, started 27 of the 46 games he played in Happy Valley from 2021-2024, totaling 200 tackles with 19 for loss, along with 4 1/2 sacks, 4 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble.

At 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds, King is a downhill linebacker who brings size and outstanding instincts to the position but is not overly athletic or fast.

On paper, he would be a fit for the Eagles in the fifth round, where Howie Roseman starts the process with four different picks (Nos. 161, 164, 165, and 168). 

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein described King as “best in the confines of the box, where he can play downhill and utilize his physicality. He’s good with block take-ons and can compress the runner’s workspace.”

“[King] loses ground pursuing outside runs and falls prey to missed tackles in the open field, according to Zierlein. “King can be exploited on passing downs, but he plays with the toughness and physicality necessary to be a two-down inside linebacker. He has the potential to become a starter.”

A projection for King in his rookie season with the Eagles would be as a LB4 who helps on special teams in his rookie season.

However, Dean is in no guarantee to be ready for Week 1 after tearing his patellar tendon in the wild-card round against Green Bay

