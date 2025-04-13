Former Eagles' Backup Eyeing Starting Opportunity
Former Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett did his job during his one season with his childhood favorite team, stepping in for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the majority of Weeks 16 and 17 and running a “clean operation” for the Eagles per then-offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Pickett entered in Week 16 at Washington less than six minutes into the game when Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion and nearly piloted the Eagles to a win on the road against the team that ultimately reached the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia.
The Commanders needed a game-winning touchdown with six seconds left to win a 36-33 shootout, and Pickett left the field with the lead. He also injured his ribs in the game and persevered through a 41-7 blowout win over Dallas in Week 17.
Pickett played in three other games in mop-up duty and finished 25 of 42 for 291 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also finished up in two postseason games, including Super Bowl LIX en route to earning a championship ring with his hometown team.
With Eagles GM Howie Roseman trying to save every bit of money with multiple big-money extensions for young star players looming just around the bend, Pickett was dealt to Cleveland for a 2025 fifth-round pick and projected QB3 Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Third-year player Tanner McKee will take over as the backup for the Eagles.
With the Browns, Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft, enters an uncertain QB situation in which he could push to be a starter or be out of the equation entirely.
Pickett, who starred in college at Pitt, spoke about his new opportunity when attending the Panthers’ spring game on Saturday.
"[Starting is] the plan, man," Pickett told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I'm not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I'm excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."
The Browns’ QB situation is complicated by an Achilles injury that will likely cost the embattled Deshaun Watson the season.
Pickett was the lone healthy QB on the team’s offseason roster until Cleveland brought back veteran Joe Flacco on a cost-effective deal with a load of incentives in case the 39-year-old gets an opportunity to start.
The Browns also look to be in the second grouping of QBs after Cam Ward in the upcoming draft, but are unlikely to take the stab at No. 2 overall and manufacture hype for a lesser prospect.
Pickett and Flacco are both South Jersey natives. The former from Ocean Township who committed to Temple in North Philadelphia before shifting to Pitt. Flacco is from Audubon and chose Pitt first before becoming a star at FCS Delaware.
"I've heard nothing but great things about Joe," Pickett said. "I've been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he's done, and I'm excited to get to work with him.”
After starting 24 games for the Steelers over his first two professional seasons, the trade offered a wider path to playing time for Pickett than Philadelphia, where Jalen Hurts is entrenched.
Pickett is staying grounded while understanding the hurdles ahead.
“The core values of football at every level stay true — college and professional,” said Pickett. “Pour into your team. Pour into your teammates, care about one another. You’d be surprised when you go out there and see how hard guys play for each other.”