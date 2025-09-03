Philadelphia Eagles Linked To Cleveland Browns CB
Could the Philadelphia Eagles still add another cornerback into the room with the 2025 season kicking off?
Well, that certainly doesn't seem possible before the Eagles take the field for their Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys. But, there is speculation out there already about guys who could make sense for the Eagles over the course of the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox shared a "NFL Trade Block Big Board" heading into Week 1 with 10 guys worth watching throughout the season with hypothetical landing spots. Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II came in at No. 6 and the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons were the two teams speculated as fits for the former first-round pick.
Should the Eagles give the Browns a call?
"Projected Trade Value: Conditional 2026 4th-Round Pick," Knox said. "With Martin Emerson Jr. out for the year with a torn Achilles, the Cleveland Browns won't want to move 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome II early in the year. However, that stance will likely change if and when it becomes clear Cleveland isn't making a run in 2025. Newsome is set to play on the fifth-year option and will be a free agent in 2026. He's played well at times for the Browns—he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 74.8 in 2023—but not well enough to earn a lucrative extension.
"Injuries have also prevented the 25-year-old from playing more than 15 games in any one season. Given Cleveland's need to rebuild—and possibly chase a quarterback in the 2026 draft—Newsome should be available for the right price. Expect him to command a bit less than the Kansas City Chiefs got for L'Jarius Sneed last offseason. Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles."
This is the type of move that would be a dream for Philadelphia. Newsome may not be a long-term fit with free agency looming after the season, but he arguably could be an upgrade opposite of Quinyon Mitchell with the team still having some questions at the second starting corner spot.
It's too early to know what type of trades could be out there, but this is the type of move that would help the reigning Super Bowl champs.