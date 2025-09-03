Eagles Reportedly Eyeing Ex-Saints 2nd-Round Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles have been adjusting the roster and practice squad left and right and it sounds like there's another guy who could be an option in the near future, depending on how a tryout goes.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that the Eagles are set to host a tryout with former New Orleans Saints second-round pick, defensive end Isaiah Foskey next week.
"Former Saints defensive end Isaiah Foskey is expected to work out with the (Chicago Bears) this week and the Eagles next week, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz said. "The former Notre Dame All-American was a second-round draft pick of the Saints in 2023. Posted 16 tackles for New Orleans last season."
The Eagles reportedly will bring the former second-round pick in for a tryout next week
Foskey played in 27 games over the last two years but was released this offseason after failing to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster. Foskey has 26 1/2 sacks throughout his time in college at Notre Dame across 41 games played. He entered the NFL as a second-round pick with sky-high expectations, but things didn't work out in New Orleans. In 27 games, Foskey had one pass defended, 25 total tackles, and zero sacks.
Although things didn't work out, he's just 24 years old. Just last year, the Eagles took in a former member of the Saints that didn't burst onto the scene. Zack Baun was mainly a role player in New Orleans, but the Eagles put him in a better position and he was named to the First-Team All-Pro and was a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Wouldn't it be something if the Eagles could take another former member of the Saints in and turn them into a star? It's not a given he'll get to Philadelphia. Zenitz shared that the Bears have a tryout with Foskey first this week. If that doesn't lead to anything, then the attention will turn to Philadelphia next week after the Week 1 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
