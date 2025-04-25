Plenty Of Intriguing Possibilities For Eagles On Day 2
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will enter Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft with two selections: No. 64 at the bottom of the second round and No. 96, the last conventional pick in the third before the compensatory selections begin.
On Day 1, Philadelphia secured a top-10 player on its board in Alabama's Jihaad Campbell, a hybrid edge defender/off-ball linebacker who probably knocks pass rusher off the top of the to-do list Friday night.
Move over a few steps, however, and you can find a potential fit for the Eagles in South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, a three-technique disruptor who could be the Day 1 replacement for Milton Williams.
Earlier in the process, Sanders had some first-round hype and is unlikely to fall all the way to 64 but Philadelphia has plenty of draft capital (four Day 3 selections on Saturday and 11 or 12 projected picks in 2026) for another targeted trade up if Sanders begins to drift.
Versatile Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner, who played at just about every spot on the Aggies' defensive front on occasion, could be another option for the interior.
Offensive line possibilities start with NC State tackle Anthony Belton, a king-sized player for the Wolfpack with power. You can almost see the Mekhi Becton-like move to the inside in Jeff Stoutland's mind for Becton while he also serves as the heir to Lane Johnson outside. Like Sanders, a trade-up would likely be necessary.
Someone in that same vein who could be there at 64 is William & Mary standout OT Charles Grant, a tremendous athlete with a high ceiling who is a tough evaluation for some because of the level of competition he played against at the FCS level.
Interior O-Line options include Georgia's Dylan Fairchild and West Virginia's Wyatt Milim, as well as Purdue's Marcus Mbow. Milim and Mbow played OT in college but project inside at the pro level.
The Eagles also need to repopulate the secondary after moving on from Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson while also losing Isaiah Rodgers and Avonte Maddox in free agency.
Some interesting Day 2 candidates would be Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. and Notre Dame playmaker Xavier Watts at safety, as well as Kansas State cornerback Jabob Parrish, an undersized, speedy player who projects in the nickel if he's physical enough for the run fits.
Tight ends would also be in the picture on Day 2, with LSU's Mason Taylor a trade-up option with Miami's Elijah Arroyo and Oregon's Terrance Ferguson next in line.
MORE NFL: Some See Tweener, Eagles See Hybrid With Talented First-Round Pick